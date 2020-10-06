Aug.25
A man reported forgery and theft in the 27400 block of 80th Drive NW after an ex-girlfriend forged his name and cashed a check that had been issued to him but mailed to an old address.
Aug. 27
A man reported a vehicle prowl in the 7800 block of 265th Street NW. Personal items were stolen from his work truck.
A vehicle theft was reported in the 7700 block of 265th Street NW. The vehicle was found three days later in Skagit County with the stereo missing but otherwise undamaged.
A man reported a vehicle prowl in the 26500 block of Fox Hill Drive N. The truck’s glove box and consoles were open with contents strewn around the interior, but nothing appeared to have been taken.
Aug. 28
A woman reported a possible violation of an anti-harassment order. A neighbor alerted the victim when she saw who she believed to be the respondent in the order in the area.
Aug. 29
A woman reported identity theft. She received a debit card for unemployment benefits she did not apply for. Her identity had been used fraudulently to apply for unemployment benefits earlier in the year, as well.
A man reported that his ex-girlfriend had broken in and trashed his home.
Aug. 31
A Stanwood woman, 24, was charged with domestic violence following an altercation with her husband.
An online report was filed for a package theft in the 7100 block of 281st Place NW.
Sept. 1
A shoplifter fled a business in the 8700 block of 271st Street NW before police arrived but left behind personal items, including a suspected controlled substance.
A resident at an assisted living facility reported that money was stolen from his wallet.
Sept. 2
A break-in and theft was reported at Stanwood Middle School. Evidence was collected and sent for testing. Some of the stolen items were recovered a short time later at Heritage Park.
A skateboard found abandoned at Heritage Park was turned in to the Stanwood Police Department.
Sept. 3
A man reported that he had been shot with what he believed, judging by the injuries, to be an airsoft BB gun while walking in the 2700 block of 103rd Drive NW. The suspects were in a small, dark-colored car that was driving with its headlights off.
