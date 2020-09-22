Aug. 18
A Stanwood woman reported the theft of a phone case containing her credit cards and ID in the 27500 block of 72nd Ave NW.
A domestic disturbance was reported after a teenage boy became argumentative when told to stop playing video games.
Aug. 20
A Stanwood woman, 37, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic violence assault on Fox Hill Drive N.
Aug. 21
A Stanwood man reported that a bicycle was stolen from his yard on 83rd Ave NW.
A Stanwood teen, 16, was reported as a runaway but was later found in Richland and returned home.
Aug. 22
A loud argument broke out at a residence on 276th Place NW after a houseguest who had been drinking refused to leave. Police stayed on-site until a friend picked up the ousted guest.
Aug. 23
Police responded to a domestic disturbance on 83rd Ave NW after a man reported that his roommate threatened to hit him.
Aug 24
A collision occurred on Highway 532 when a driver failed to notice traffic slowing down ahead.
Aug. 25
A Camano Island man, 28, was referred for charges for stealing a portable wood-chipper from a business on 90th Ave NW.
A Stanwood youth was referred for charges after assaulting his mother.
Two vehicles collided on Pioneer Highway when a driver clipped the rear corner of a vehicle while attempting to pass in a no-passing zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.