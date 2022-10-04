Aug. 29
A man was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault on 102nd Avenue NW.
Aug. 30
Camano Island man was taken into Snohomish County Jail after being stopped for traffic offenses on Highway 532.
Vehicle prowl and gas theft was reported on 269th Place NW.
A man arrested in the 92nd Avenue NW and highway 532 for traffic offenses and taken to Snohomish County Jail.
Aug. 31
An Arlington man was arrested on suspicion of theft of vehicle parts on Saratoga Drive.
A Marysville man and an Arlington man were arrested on suspicion for burglary and catalytic convertor thefts on 90th Avenue NW.
Sept. 2
A theft of a delivery package was reported on 66th Drive NW.
A Camano Island man and woman were arrested on active warrants on 92nd Avenue NW.
Sept. 3
Malicious mischief was reported on 102nd Avenue NW.
An assault between two men was reported on 272nd Street NW.
Sept. 4
A Honda Accord was eluding police on Saratoga Drive. Investigation is ongoing.
Sept. 5
A Camano Island man on 104th Drive NW taken to Snohomish County Jail on a warrant.
Sept. 6
Identity theft report taken after wallet and credit cards were taken from 265th Street NW and used at various stores.
Sept. 7
A stolen vehicle was recovered on 272nd Place NW.
Sept. 8
A gas theft was reported on 272nd Place NW.
