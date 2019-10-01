Scam warning: A scammer is claiming to be with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. This scammer is trying to bully people into paying to have a warrant “lifted” and asks them to pay with prepaid gift cards.
“No law enforcement or court personnel will call to demand money over the phone. Ever,” said Communications Specialist Courtney O’Keefe. “If you ever receive a call similar to this, hang up immediately. Please share this message with our elderly and vulnerable community members.”
Stanwood Police received these recent calls:
Aug. 28
A Stanwood woman, 46, was arrested for DUI in the 26700 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
Aug. 29
A Lynnwood man, 48, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 9300 block of 271st Street NW.
A vehicle prowl was reported in the 27100 block of 102nd Drive NW.
A construction superintendent reported that building materials had been stolen from a job site in the 28000 block of 65th Drive NW.
Aug. 31
A transient man, 33, was arrested on warrant in the 26600 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
Sept. 2
Two vehicles collided in the 26900 block of SR 532 when a vehicle that had stopped in line at a light suddenly lurched forward striking the vehicle in front of it, then fled the scene of the accident.
A Stanwood man, 34, was arrested for shoplifting in the 26900 block of 92nd Avenue NW.
Sept. 3
Two Stanwood youths were arrested for possession of marijuana in the 26300 block of 77th Avenue NW.
Two vehicles collided in the 8800 block of SR 532 when a driver failed to stop for traffic.
Police responded to a report of suspicious activity at a business in the 26800 block of 92nd Avenue NW.
Sept. 4
An Oak Harbor woman, 34, was arrested on a warrant in the 7900 block of Port Susan Place.
Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 28600 block of 74th Drive NW.
Sept. 5
An abandoned vehicle was towed/impounded in the 7400 block of 268th Place NW.
Police responded to a report of a man trying to lure onto his property in the 27100 block of 103rd Drive NW. No crime had occurred, but a report was taken for documentation.
A vehicle was reported stolen in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW. Later that same day it was determined that the vehicle was not stolen but instead taken by the other registered owner of the vehicle.
Sept. 7
Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance in the 27300 block of 102nd Avenue NW.
A theft was reported at a business in the 26800 block of 90th Avenue NW. Locks were destroyed to gain access to and steal the money boxes and coin hoppers. Investigation continues.
Sept. 8
Police responded to a hang up 911 call and possible domestic disturbance in the 8800 block Viking Way. There was no disturbance; a transient couple living in their vehicle were provided community resource information.
Sept. 9
Police responded to a reported verbal domestic disturbance in the 27400 block of Church Creek Loop NW.
Sept. 10
Two vehicles collided in the 8800 block of SR 532 when a driver failed to stop for traffic.
A bicycle was reported stolen in the 27800 block of 74th Avenue NW.
A Marysville man, 33, was arrested for harassment/threatening to kill after an incident in the 27500 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 27200 block of 102nd Drive NW.
