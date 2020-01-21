Jan. 1
An Everett teen reported that her vehicle was prowled at work in the 26700 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
A Camano Island man, 39, was arrested for driving under the influence in the 26900 block of 92nd Avenue NW.
Jan. 4
A vehicle, stopped for a light in the 8100 block of Highway 532, was rear-ended by a driver who had stopped behind. The driver pulled forward as soon as the light turned green, but traffic hadn’t started moving yet.
Jan. 5
A Stanwood girl, 17, was arrested and transported to Denny Youth Center on a felony for domestic harassment and assault in the 7800 block of 262nd Place NW.
A Stanwood man, 35, was arrested for driving under the influence in the 27400 block of Pioneer Highway.
Jan. 6
Three vehicles collided in the 9600 block of Highway 532 when a distracted driver crashed into a vehicle and pushed it into another.
A sexual assault was reported in the 8020 block of 272nd ST NW.
Jan. 7
A Camano Island woman, 40, was arrested for shoplifting in the 27000 block of 92nd Avenue NW.
A pedestrian was struck outside of the crosswalk in the 27200 block of 72nd Avenue NW. The pedestrian was walking in the dark wearing dark clothing. Pedestrian was transported by aid as a precaution but reported injuries were minor as the driver had been proceeding through the area cautiously.
A Camano Island man, 34, was arrested for no contact restraining order violation in the 27000 block of 92nd Avenue NW.
