Stanwood Police received these recent calls:
July 24
A Stanwood woman in the 27700 block of 65th Drive NW reported a telephone financial scam by someone claiming to have a warrant for her arrest, that her Social Security number was being used fraudulently for multiple fake accounts, likely linked to drug money.
July 25
A 28-year-old Arlington woman was arrested on a warrant in the 26800 block of 88th Avenue NW.
A 28-year-old Stanwood man was arrested on a warrant in the 26800 block of Marine Drive following a traffic stop.
July 26
A Stanwood resident reported a cell phone lost or stolen in the 27800 block of 92nd Avenue NW. The phone was turned in and returned to the owner the next day.
Police followed up on a CPS referral in the 26000 block of 72nd Avenue NW. No crime had occurred.
A 26-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was arrested for DUI in the 6800 block of 284th Street NW.
July 27
A 53-year-old transient man was arrested on a warrant in the 9400 block of 271st Street NW.
Three vehicles collided in the 9300 block of SR 532 when a truck failed to stop and rear-ended a vehicle stopped for traffic. The hit vehicle was spun into a guard rail, and the truck continued forward striking another vehicle.
A 31-year-old Marysville woman was arrested for DUI in the 26000 block of 72nd Avenue E NW after her vehicle was reported for having lane travel issues.
A 28-year-old Camano Island man was arrested for driving with license suspended in the 8800 block of SR 532.
July 29
An 84-year-old Camano Island man was reported deceased in the 27300 block of Country Place NW. There were no suspicious circumstances.
Police responded to a reported death in the 8300 block of Cedarhome Drive. There were no suspicious circumstances.
July 31
Police followed up on a report from APS regarding possible financial abuse in the 6800 block of Church Creek Loop NW. No crime occurred.
A 17-year-old Stanwood girl was arrested on a warrant in the 27500 block of 72nd Avenue NW and transported to Denny Youth Center.
A package was reported stolen from a porch in the 28100 block of Lund Hill Road.
