Police logo2

Stanwood Police received these recent calls:

July 24

A Stanwood woman in the 27700 block of 65th Drive NW reported a telephone financial scam by someone claiming to have a warrant for her arrest, that her Social Security number was being used fraudulently for multiple fake accounts, likely linked to drug money.  

 

July 25

A 28-year-old Arlington woman was arrested on a warrant in the 26800 block of 88th Avenue NW. 

A 28-year-old Stanwood man was arrested on a warrant in the 26800 block of Marine Drive following a traffic stop. 

 

July 26

A Stanwood resident reported a cell phone lost or stolen in the 27800 block of 92nd Avenue NW. The phone was turned in and returned to the owner the next day.

Police followed up on a CPS referral in the 26000 block of 72nd Avenue NW. No crime had occurred.

A 26-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was arrested for DUI in the 6800 block of 284th Street NW.

 

July 27

A 53-year-old transient man was arrested on a warrant in the 9400 block of 271st Street NW. 

Three vehicles collided in the 9300 block of SR 532 when a truck failed to stop and rear-ended a vehicle stopped for traffic. The hit vehicle was spun into a guard rail, and the truck continued forward striking another vehicle.

A 31-year-old Marysville woman was arrested for DUI in the 26000 block of 72nd Avenue E NW after her vehicle was reported for having lane travel issues.

A 28-year-old Camano Island man was arrested for driving with license suspended in the 8800 block of SR 532.

 

July 29

An 84-year-old Camano Island man was reported deceased in the 27300 block of Country Place NW. There were no suspicious circumstances.

Police responded to a reported death in the 8300 block of Cedarhome Drive. There were no suspicious circumstances.

 

July 31

Police followed up on a report from APS regarding possible financial abuse in the 6800 block of Church Creek Loop NW. No crime occurred.

A 17-year-old Stanwood girl was arrested on a warrant in the 27500 block of 72nd Avenue NW and transported to Denny Youth Center. 

A package was reported stolen from a porch in the 28100 block of Lund Hill Road.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments