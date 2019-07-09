Stanwood Police received these calls:
June 21
A Child Protective Services referral was investigated in the 10200 block of 273rd Place NE; the investigation concluded that no crime occurred.
The rear window of a vehicle parked on Pioneer Highway was broken out.
A juvenile reported that her grandfather had assaulted her in the 5000 block of 140th Street NW; there was insufficient evidence that this had occurred.
A 41-year-old Camano Island male and 32-year-old Stanwood transient were arrested in the 27000 block of 92nd Avenue NW for warrants.
June 24
A 22-year-old Stanwood female was arrested for assault domestic violence in the 27000 block of 104th Drive NW after a physical altercation with her mother.
A 14-year-old Stanwood juvenile is being referred for making threats in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW.
June 25
A verbal domestic dispute occurred in the 8300 block of Cedarhome Drive. No crime occurred.
A purse was stolen from a vehicle in the 27300 block of 104th Drive NW. Credit cards from inside the purse were used at a local business. Investigation continues.
June 28
A Stanwood resident reported that her gun was lost in the 9400 block of 269th Place NW.
A 24-year-old Camano Island male was arrested for driving under the influence in the 11600 block of SR 532.
A 34-year-old Tukwila male was arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm in the 26900 block of 104th Drive NW.
