Stanwood Police reported these recent calls:
A series of vehicle prowls have happened recently in northeast Stanwood. A suspect associated with a credit card taken in a prowl has been identified. Investigation continues.
July 12
Police responded to a 911 call regarding possible physical domestic violence in progress in the 7800 block of 260th Street NW. The involved parties had engaged in a small verbal argument, but no crime had occurred.
July 13
Police followed up on a referral from Adult Protective Services for assault in the 9900 block of 271st Street NW. It could not be proven that a crime had occurred.
July 14
A Stanwood resident reported their vehicle was stolen overnight in the 26000 block of 72nd Avenue NW. A similar vehicle parked in the adjacent spot was found to be a stolen vehicle out of Mount Vernon and was returned to the owner.
A vehicle donated to charity was reported stolen before it could be picked up in the 9000 block of 271st Street NW. It was determined the next day there had been a lag in communication between the towing company and the charity, which had possession of the vehicle.
July 15
Police responded to a theft in progress in the 26000 block of 72nd Avenue NW. A male was seen on security footage removing the security camera from the garage and leaving with it.
A 21-year-old Stanwood man was referred for the charge of theft in the 27000 block of 92nd Avenue NW.
July 16
Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 27300 block of Country Place NW for two women arguing. No crime occurred. Later that day, police followed up on a referral from CPS regarding abuse in the same area.
July 17
A 32-year-old Stanwood transient was trespassed from a business in the 27000 block of 92nd Avenue NW after a customer complained about his suspicious behavior in the parking lot.
July 18
Police followed up on a referral from CPS regarding abuse in the 27800 block of 73rd Drive NW. The charges were determined to be unfounded at this time.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 27500 block of 72nd Avenue NW. An altercation between children had expanded to include adults. There was no video and too many conflicting statements to determine a resolution at that time.
July 19
Police followed up on a complaint of domestic violence in the 27300 block of Country Place NW. Multiple conflicting statements provided for the reported event.
A 54-year-old Camano Island man was arrested for DUI in the 26900 block of 102nd Drive NW.
July 20
A Stanwood woman reported the rear license plate was stolen off of her vehicle in the 6900 block of 265th Place NW.
Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 7000 block of 265th Street NW.
July 21
A rear-end collision caused by inattentive driving and following too close occurred in the 26800 block of 88th Avenue NW.
July 22
Two vehicles collided in the 9200 block of SR 532 when one vehicle side-swiped a vehicle waiting in a turn lane.
July 23
A 15-year-old Stanwood girl in the 28200 block of 68th Avenue NW was booked on assault and assault domestic violence. She was transported to Denny Youth Center.
A Stanwood woman in the 28100 block of Nordic Way reported that she was the victim of a financial scam from a caller claiming to be her grandson needing a significant amount of money to get out of legal trouble.
