Jan. 1
A boy, 16, listed as a runaway in Island County was found on 74th Avenue NW.
A woman reported a domestic disturbance on 65th Drive NW after her husband returned home and was slamming doors.
Jan. 2
A domestic disturbance was reported on 281st Place NW when one spouse refused to leave the residence to give the other one space.
A window was broken at a business on 72nd Avenue NW. The damage was appeared to be caused by softballs found on the ground between the business and a neighboring apartment complex.
Jan. 3
A woman reported that a fire was intentionally started under her vehicle while it was parked at her residence. She was able to put it out before the fire department arrived.
Jan. 4
A driver collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle while reversing on 281st Street NW.
Jan. 5
Two vehicles collided on Highway 532 when a driver failed to stop for slower moving traffic.
Jan. 7
A vehicle prowl was reported on 72nd Street NW. A window was broken, and a hunting jacket with shotgun shells in the pocket was stolen.
Jan. 9
A Stanwood man, 27, was referred for a domestic assault charged, allegedly assaulting his girlfriend then leaving the scene.
Jan. 11
A driver entering a turn lane collided with the back of a school bus on Highway 532. The driver stated she did not know how the collision happened. There were no children on the bus.
Two vehicles collided in the intersection of 88th Avenue NW and Highway 532 when one driver indicated he was turning left but changed his mind, continued straight through the intersection, and into the path of a driver turning left.
