March 4
A driver on 267th Street NW rear-ended a vehicle stopped for a traffic signal.
March 5
A vehicle prowl was reported in a parking lot in the 27000 block of 92nd Ave NW.
March 7
An airsoft rifle was dropped off at the Stanwood Police Department to be destroyed.
A collision occurred in the 26700 block of 267th Street NW.
Two vehicles collided in the 7200 block of 267th Street NW when both drivers tried to enter the left turn lane at the same time from opposite sides of the street.
March 8
A woman was arrested for trespassing and taken to the Snohomish County Jail.
March 9
A Stanwood woman reported that multiple fraudulent charges were made at Walmart locations using her credit card.
March 10
A man, 24, was arrested on a felony warrant and taken to the Snohomish County Jail.
March 13
A driver ran a red light and drove into the path of an oncoming vehicle on Highway 532.
March 14
Someone broke into a storage unit and stole tools and a large generator.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.