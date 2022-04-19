Stanwood police logo 2

March 4

A driver on 267th Street NW rear-ended a vehicle stopped for a traffic signal.

March 5

A vehicle prowl was reported in a parking lot in the 27000 block of 92nd Ave NW.

March 7

An airsoft rifle was dropped off at the Stanwood Police Department to be destroyed.

A collision occurred in the 26700 block of 267th Street NW.

Two vehicles collided in the 7200 block of 267th Street NW when both drivers tried to enter the left turn lane at the same time from opposite sides of the street.

March 8

A woman was arrested for trespassing and taken to the Snohomish County Jail.

March 9

A Stanwood woman reported that multiple fraudulent charges were made at Walmart locations using her credit card. 

March 10

A man, 24, was arrested on a felony warrant and taken to the Snohomish County Jail.

March 13

A driver ran a red light and drove into the path of an oncoming vehicle on Highway 532.

March 14

Someone broke into a storage unit and stole tools and a large generator.

