Stanwood Police reports: sexual assault, texts By SC News Staff Nov 2, 2021 3 hrs ago

Oct. 1A possible injury collision occurred on 276th Street NW.Oct. 2 A Camano Island man, 56, was arrested for driving while his license was suspended.A Stanwood woman, 31, was arrested for an ignition interlock violation.Oct. 3A vehicle prowl occurred in the 7200 block of 267th Street NW, and the passenger window was broken.Oct. 4A credit card was stolen in a vehicle prowl occurred in the 26000 block of 72nd Avenue NW and later was used in Marysville.Oct. 7A trespass was reported on 104th Drive NW.A non-injury collision occurred on Highway 532.Oct. 8A man walking in the middle of the road on Old Pacific Highway was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.Oct. 10An abandoned vehicle was towed from 272nd Street NW.Oct. 11A 33-year-old man was trespassed after he verbally assaulted employees over being asked to wear a mask.Oct. 12A vehicle prowl occurred on 72nd Drive NW.A hit-and-run collision occurred in the 27000 block of 92nd Avenue NW.Oct. 13A man, 69, was trespassed from a Viking Way business after a disturbance.A non-injury collision occurred on 271st Street NW.Oct. 14A case involving sexual text messages sent to a juvenile from an adult male has been referred to Island County for investigation.A sexual assault is being investigated.Oct. 15A Marysville man, 51, was arrested for driving while his license was suspended.An Arlington man, 31, was arrested for an ignition interlock violation.
