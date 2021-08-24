July 26
A purse was reported missing in the 9200 block of 271st Street NW.
July 28
A violation of a protection order was reported.
July 29
A dog on 72nd Avenue NW was impounded. The dog was loose, not on a leash and violating the terms of a quarantine order.
A collision occurred in the 28500 block of 71st Drive NW.
July 30
A Mount Vernon man, 33, was booked for a warrant.
The front license plate was stolen from a vehicle on 272nd Street NW.
July 31
A vehicle that was parked on 102nd Avenue NW with expired tabs and a canceled title was impounded.
A collision occurred on 92nd Avenue NW and another on 72nd Avenue NW.
Aug. 3
A Stanwood woman, 31, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after an altercation with her boyfriend.
An Everett man, 33, was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and theft of a coin machine on 90th Avenue NW.
Aug. 5
A Stanwood woman, 33, was arrested on suspicion of assault after an altercation with her sister.
A vehicle was stolen from the 9900 block of Highway 532; the vehicle was located the following day in Bothell.
Aug. 6
A Stanwood woman, 37, was arrested on suspicion of assault.
A collision occurred on Cedarhome Drive NW.
