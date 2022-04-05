...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt this morning.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until noon PDT today.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
A vehicle was stolen from the 27000 block of Pioneer Highway during the night.
Feb. 12
A gym locker was broken into, and car keys were taken and used to steal a vehicle. The victim’s wallet was in the vehicle, and multiple purchase attempts were made on different credit cards.
Feb. 15
A vehicle with stolen license plates was stopped by police. The driver was unaware the plates had been swapped and had no possible suspect information.
Feb. 17
A theft was reported after a student realized that someone took cash from his pants while his clothes were in the locker room.
Feb. 21
A driver traveling too fast for the conditions caused a three-car collision on Highway 532 when he rear-ended a vehicle stopped for a traffic light with enough force to push it into the vehicle stopped in front of it.
Feb. 22
A tow company called police to report a stolen license plate on a vehicle they had impounded. The vehicle was also reported stolen, and its original plates were missing.
An impaired driver struck a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office SUV that was stopped for a traffic light on Highway 532.
