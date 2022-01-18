Stanwood Police assisted the Island County Sheriff’s Office with the warrant arrest of a Marysville man, 23.
A Stanwood man, 29, was referred for theft after being seen stealing a bike on 271st Street NW. The man was found in possession of the bike, which was returned to the owner.
Dec. 26
A vehicle prowl was reported on 72nd Avenue NW. Stolen items included a laptop, a Ps5, video games and a television.
Dec. 27
A Stanwood man, 37, was arrested for domestic assault.
Dec. 28
A Camano Island man reported a vehicle theft after he was notified by an Island County deputy that his car had been in an accident and was found abandoned. His vehicle had been parked in front of a business in the 10000 block of 270th Street NW when the theft occurred.
Dec. 29
Police responded to assist Child Protective Services with a reported sexual assault.
A catalytic converter theft was reported on 265th Street NW. Video evidence provided a suspect vehicle, resulting in a search warrant for a residence in Burlington. Numerous catalytic converters, including the reporting party’s property, as well as the suspected tools used in the theft of them, were found during the search.
Dec. 31
During a routine early morning patrol, a Stanwood officer noticed a man loading the back of his truck with pallets from a business on 272nd Street NW. When confronted, he indicated he wasn’t aware he couldn’t take them. He was told to unload the pallets and was then trespassed from the business.
A Stanwood man, 31, was arrested for domestic unlawful imprisonment, assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.
