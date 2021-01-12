Dec. 24
A resident reported that three packages were stolen from her porch in the 8300 block of 282nd Street NW.
Officers followed up on a Child Protective Services referral regarding possible abuse in the 8000 block of 276th Street NW. It was determined that the incident was not a CPS issue and a domestic violence report was taken.
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Cedarhome Drive and Triangle Road when a driver failed to yield the right of way and turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
Dec. 28
Officers followed up a on call from the Department of Children, Youth and Family Services reporting a possible violation of release conditions at a residence in the 27900 block of Old Pacific Highway.
Dec. 29
A Camano Island man, 30, was arrested on an active warrant in the 8400 block of Triangle Road during a routine patrol in the area.
A Camano Island woman, 35, was arrested in the 26000 block of Pioneer Highway for violating a trespass order.
A transient woman was detained after a DUI call to 911 resulted in a stolen vehicle recovery in the 27000 block of 92nd Street NW.
An Arlington man, 48, was arrested for assault in the 27500 block of 72nd Street NW following a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance.
Dec. 30
A resident in the 7100 block of 277th Place NW reported that his identity had been used to open a cell phone account in Texas. He learned of the theft after the account was defaulted and sent to collections.
A man with a history of shoplifting at a business in the 26900 block of 92nd Avenue NW was trespassed from the location.
