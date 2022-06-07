Stanwood police logo 2

May 5

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 27000 block of 81st Drive NW where power tools were taken from a work van.

A man, 57, was arrested on a warrant and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

May 6

A woman was arrested for obstructing an officer and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

May 7

A woman was trespassed from a Stanwood business and arrested for providing a false name.

May 9

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 27000 block of Florence Road. It was recovered on Camano Island the following day and returned to the owner.

May 10

A man, 27, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree theft and was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

