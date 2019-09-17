Stanwood Police received these recent calls:
Aug. 14
A 22-year-old Stanwood man was arrested for assault in the 9700 block of 272nd Avenue NW.
A vehicle prowl was reported in the parking lot of a business in the 7200 block of 267th Street NW.
A 45-year-old Mount Vernon woman was arrested on a warrant in the 26600 block of 72nd Avenue NW following a disturbance call.
Aug. 16
A vehicle was reported stolen in the 26000 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
A Lake Stevens woman reported that her phone, ID, cash and credit cards were stolen in the 27000 block of 92nd Avenue NW.
Two vehicles collided in the 9900 block of 271st Street NW when a driver failed to yield at a stop sign.
Four vehicles and a horse trailer collided in the 8800 block of SR 532 when a driver failed to stop for traffic.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 7100 block of 277th Place NW. No crime occurred.
Aug. 17
A Camano Island woman reported that cash was stolen from her purse the 27000 block of 92nd Avenue NW.
Aug. 18
Police responded to a report of an aggressive dog or dog bite in the 27200 block of Church Creek Loop NW.
A 17-year-old Stanwood girl was reported as a runaway in the 27500 block of 72nd Avenue NW. She returned home on her own a few days later.
Aug. 20
Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 27500 block of 78th Avenue NW. No crime occurred.
Aug. 21
A broken-down van was impounded in the 6600 block of 281st Place NW after it had been tagged and owners had not moved it.
Aug. 23
Two vehicles collided in the 26800 block of 72nd Avenue NW when one driver blacked out and drove through a parking lot, across a median and into traffic.
Aug. 24
A 56-year-old Edmonds man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant in the 26800 block of 90th Avenue NW after being found in a car wash stall lighting up a grill to cook steaks.
A 36-year-old Stanwood man is being referred for assault charges in the 26900 block of 102nd Avenue NW.
Aug. 25
A vehicle was reported stolen in the 26600 block of 72nd Avenue NW. The vehicle was found abandoned an hour later with the battery missing.
Aug. 26
A 26-year-old Bainbridge Island man was arrested for burglary and drug paraphernalia-possession in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW.
A business in the 7200 block of 267th Street NW reported that a woman had purchased high ticket items using fraudulent ID and an existing customer account that did not belong to her. Investigation continues.
