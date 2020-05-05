April 1
A Stanwood man reported that a man driving a white Chevy truck pointed a gun at him while he was driving in the 9200 block of 271st Street NW. Video of the intersection has been requested from local businesses.
April 2
An Everett man, 30, was referred for charging for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order in the 26000 block of 72nd NW.
A Stanwood man reported that he had found a chop saw abandoned near the sidewalk in the 27800 block of 73rd Avenue NW. The saw had not been reported stolen, but the owner contacted police a few weeks later and it was returned.
April 4
A Marysville man, 76, was arrested for stalking in the 26900 block of 88th Avenue NW.
April 5
A Stanwood woman reported that a window had been smashed out on her vehicle in the 28300 block of 69th Avenue NW.
April 6
A Camano Island man reported that checks had been removed from a checkbook left in his vehicle, possibly while at a business in the 27000 block of Pioneer Highway.
April 7
A Stanwood man reported an abandoned vehicle with its doors left open in the 27500 block of 79th Drive NW. The unreported stolen vehicle was reunited with its owner who indicated that her purse and other items were missing from the vehicle.
A Stanwood woman reported that an unknown male in a car had pulled a gun on her husband a few days prior while he was entering his own vehicle in the 27500 block of 79th Drive NW. The suspect drove away when the wife yelled from the apartment window that she could see him.
Police followed up on multiple complaints regarding a business in the 7100 block of 265th Street NW that was not following the governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe Order.
A Stanwood man, 18, hit two unattended, parked vehicles in the 26000 block of 72nd Avenue NW and was seen backing away from the collision and leaving. He was arrested by the state patrol for DUI a short time later after driving his car into a ditch on SR 532. Two counts of hit and run were added to his DUI charge.
April 8
A Snohomish man reported that someone had pried open a locked door and burglarized his business in the 26400 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
A Stanwood woman turned in a wallet, driver's license and credit cards that her children found at a park in the 27600 block of 68th Avenue NW. The items belonged to the victim of the stolen vehicle from the previous day, and two of her neighbors whose cars had been prowled.
A Stanwood girl, 17, was reported as a runaway by her father.
An Everett man, 37, was arrested for an outstanding warrant on 72nd Avenue NW following a call about suspicious activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.