July 10
Lawn and garden equipment was stolen from the back of a truck on 271st Street NW.
A hit and run collision occurred in a parking lot on 72nd Avenue NW.
A driver’s license was found along 288th Street NW and turned over to the police.
July 13
A 53-year-old Mount Vernon man was booked into jail for vehicle prowl after a neighbor allegedly caught him stealing items from a vehicle. The neighbor and victim detained the suspect until law enforcement arrived.
Police responded to 267th Street NW to assist the fire department with a mental health call.
July 14
An 11-year-old reported receiving threatening and harassing messages from an ex-friend.
July 15
A 34-year-old transient male was arrested for trespassing on 78th Avenue NW.
A package was reported stolen from an address on 267th Street NW. It was later determined the package was delivered to a neighboring business.
July 16
Three weed whackers were stolen from the 6900 block of 265th Street NW. They were left leaning up against a tree while the city workers took a break. Two were located nearby, but one was still missing.
July 17
Police responded to a report of a small dog running in traffic across Highway 532. As the officer arrived, the dog was struck by a passing vehicle and ran off. The officer was unable to locate the injured dog. The owner reported the lost dog later in the day and was notified of what happened.
July 19
A theft occurred in the 26000 block of 72nd Avenue NW. Employees observed two women leaving the store with bags of stolen merchandise. When asked to drop the bags at the door, they continued out with the merchandise and left in a vehicle. Investigation continues.
July 21
Police responded to a report of malicious mischief in the 27000 block of 69th Avenue NW. Victim stated that her back taillight had been damaged. Video footage determined the damage did not occur in that parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.