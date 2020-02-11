Jan. 16
A driver trying to avoid a collision lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole in the 72000 block of 276th Street NW.
Jan. 18
A 27-year-old Camano island man was arrested for an active misdemeanor warrant in the 26900 block of 104th Drive NW.
Jan. 19
Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance in the 7300 block of 261st Street NW. A 26-year-old Stanwood woman was intoxicated and refusing to leave a residence when asked.
A Stanwood man, 32, was charged for burglary after he was identified from surveillance video attempting to steal a safe from a business in the 10400 block of 269th Place NW.
A Stanwood girl, 17, was reported as a runaway in the 27700 block of 73rd Avenue NW. She was returned home the following day.
Two vehicles collided in the 8800 block of Highway 532 when a driver failed to stop for a red light and was T-boned by a vehicle crossing the highway.
Jan. 21
A Tulalip man, 27, was charged with theft and malicious mischief after being caught on surveillance video stealing tires and damaging a vehicle at a business in the 10400 block of Saratoga Drive.
Jan. 24
A Stanwood woman reported a package theft in the 27400 block of Church Creek Loop NW.
A Stanwood girl, 16, was reported as a runaway in the 2720 block of Manor Place NW.
Jan. 25
A Stanwood woman, 48, was arrested for assault and a Stanwood man, 22, was arrested for drug paraphernalia possession and three counts of controlled substance possession-no prescription following a theft call at a residence in the 7400 block of 288th Street NW.
A Camano Island woman, 33, and her husband were trespassed from a business in the 26600 block of 72nd Avenue NW after trying to shoplift alcohol.
Jan 26
A Stanwood man, 29, was arrested for assault in the 7100 block of 285th Street NW.
Jan. 27
A Stanwood girl, 13, reported that an unknown suspicious male approached her in the woods in the 26700 block of 72nd Avenue NW. Nothing suspicious was found during a search of the area.
