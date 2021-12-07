A suspect is being investigated who was caught on camera shoplifting in the 8800 block of 272nd Street NW.
A Stanwood teen, 16, was referred to the Prosecutor's Office for carrying and displaying a weapon with the intent to intimidate.
Nov. 6
An assault occurred between two teens on 271st Street NW.
Nov. 7
A Stanwood man, 49, was arrested for criminal trespass.
A Stanwood man, 42, was arrested for domestic assault and assaulting a non-family member.
Nov. 8
Ongoing harassment by a student was reported and is being handled at the school level.
An $8,000 piece of equipment was stolen in a burglary on 92nd Avenue NW.
A bike was stolen on 92nd Avenue NW.
Nov. 9
Ongoing harassment on social media was reported to the Stanwood school resource officer. Since the harassment occurred on Camano Island, the case was referred to Island County.
Shoes were stolen from a school locker room.
Nov. 12
A Sedro-Woolley man, 57, was referred to the Prosecutor's Office for violating a no-contact order and an unlawful imprisonment domestic violence offense.
Nov. 13
An Everett woman, 30, who was being arrested for an outstanding warrant, reportedly swallowed methamphetamine and fentanyl pills. She became unresponsive with no pulse several times. Aid arrived and revived her. She was transported to the hospital and the warrant was reentered.
A vehicle was stolen from Pioneer Highway, then recovered the next day in Arlington.
Nov. 14
A bike was stolen in the 27000 block of 92nd Avenue NW.
Nov. 15
A Stanwood man, 30, was booked on a warrant.
Nov. 16
A Lake Stevens man, 27, was referred to the Prosecutor's Office for a dine-and-dash theft.
Nov. 17
A Camano Island man, 56, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
Someone accidentally discharged a gun on 94th Avenue NW. Nobody was injured.
A Stanwood man, 32, was arrested for a domestic violence assault.
Nov. 18
A gun reported lost on Nov. 6 was found by a citizen and turned over to the Washington State Patrol.
A man reported identity theft after his bank notified him that a $43,600 check was cashed on his account. He did not authorize this check. Investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.