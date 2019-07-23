Police logo2

Stanwood Police

received these

recent calls:

 

July 5

Police responded to a report of an assault with a vehicle in the 7100 block of 277th Place NW.

A Stanwood woman reported a possible contact order violation in the 8500 block of Cedarhome Drive NW. There was insufficient evidence that the violation occurred.

 

July 7

Police responded to the scene of a verbal domestic violence in the 27300 block of 102nd Avenue NW. No crime occurred.

 

July 8

A 17-year-old Stanwood girl was reported as a runaway in the 27500 block of 72nd Avenue NW.

 

July 9

Police provided civil standby for a 43-year-old Stanwood man to retrieve items from a residence in the 27000 block of 104th Drive NW. Two firearms were surrendered to Stanwood PD at that time.

The manager of a business in the 26700 block of 72nd Avenue NW requested that a customer be trespassed for making a threat against an employee.

A Stanwood man reported that a generator had been stolen out of the back of his truck in the 28300 block of 83rd Drive NW.

 

July 10

A Stanwood man reported a vehicle prowl in the 8000 block of 283rd Street NW. 

More from this section

Tags

Load comments