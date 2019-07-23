Stanwood Police
received these
recent calls:
July 5
Police responded to a report of an assault with a vehicle in the 7100 block of 277th Place NW.
A Stanwood woman reported a possible contact order violation in the 8500 block of Cedarhome Drive NW. There was insufficient evidence that the violation occurred.
July 7
Police responded to the scene of a verbal domestic violence in the 27300 block of 102nd Avenue NW. No crime occurred.
July 8
A 17-year-old Stanwood girl was reported as a runaway in the 27500 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
July 9
Police provided civil standby for a 43-year-old Stanwood man to retrieve items from a residence in the 27000 block of 104th Drive NW. Two firearms were surrendered to Stanwood PD at that time.
The manager of a business in the 26700 block of 72nd Avenue NW requested that a customer be trespassed for making a threat against an employee.
A Stanwood man reported that a generator had been stolen out of the back of his truck in the 28300 block of 83rd Drive NW.
July 10
A Stanwood man reported a vehicle prowl in the 8000 block of 283rd Street NW.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.