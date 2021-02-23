Jan. 29
A woman reported that a beauty health machine and facial products were stolen from her business on 265th Street during an extended closure.
Jan. 30
A business on 272nd Street reported that a man and a woman stole multiple Carhart clothing items.
An Everett woman reported that a garage at her property on 104th Drive had been burglarized.
A package was reported stolen from a residence on 74th Avenue.
Feb. 4
A man, 33, was arrested on a warrant following a theft investigation at a business on 92nd Avenue.
Feb. 9
A Stanwood man reported the fraudulent use of his debit card for large purchases on 281st Place. His account information was also used to manufacture and pass forged checks.
Feb. 10
A Stanwood man, 28, was arrested for driving with his license suspended and for obstructing a law enforcement officer following a routine traffic stop.
Feb. 11
A Stanwood man reported his wallet had been stolen at a business on 104th Drive after it fell out of his pocket.
Feb. 14
A stolen vehicle was located on Marine Drive during a routine patrol of the area.
Feb. 15
A man and a woman who had previously committed theft at a business on 272nd Street were back in the store, and the store wanted them trespassed.
Feb. 16
A Lake Stevens man was referred for assault following an argument on 102nd Street in Stanwood.
