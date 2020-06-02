During May 1-26, Stanwood Police received more than 20 reports of identity theft from Stanwood residents related to Unemployment Security fraud.
May 19
A Stanwood teen was placed into Child Protective Services custody following a domestic altercation on 103rd Drive NW. Later that same day, the teen fled CPS. Shortly thereafter, he was contacted by Arlington police and was returned to CPS custody.
May 21
A Camano Island man, 28, was detained on 270th Street NW following a call about two men spray painting a vehicle in a parking lot. He was turned over to Mill Creek Police for crimes in the south county. The vehicle, containing suspected stolen property and drugs, was impounded pending a search warrant.
A transient man, 22, was arrested on 92nd Avenue NW on a felony warrant for escaping community custody.
May 22
An Anacortes woman, 53, was arrested for DUI on 271st Street NW after her car was found high centered on the railroad tracks 300 feet south of the crossing intersection. She indicated that she thought she was on the road when she drove onto the railroad tracks.
May 24
A domestic disturbance was reported when a highly intoxicated woman tried to stop a man from leaving with their child after he felt it was not safe to return the child from a visitation at that time. The officer determined that the argument was verbal only and that the child should remain with the father until the mother was sober.
May 25
Police responded to a domestic disturbance following a complaint that a man was outside yelling at his ex-wife to let him in. The responding officer escorted the man into the residence to gather the items he was there to retrieve.
May 26
A Stanwood man, 36, was arrested for felony financial fraud and drug paraphernalia possession after being found in possession of a checkbook taken in a vehicle prowl. At the time of arrest, he was a suspect in connection with other identity theft cases in the Stanwood area.
A Stanwood man reported that his wife’s vehicle had been stolen during the night in the 27500 block of 79th Drive NW. The vehicle was recovered about two hours later. It was unoccupied, with no visible damage, but it appeared that the center console and glove box had been gone through.
May 27
A Stanwood man, 20, was arrested for malicious mischief when after arguing with a family member, he smashed out the window of their vehicle with a machete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.