Nov. 16
An Arlington transient, 34, reported that his wallet was stolen while he was sleeping on a sidewalk on 72nd Avenue NW. He saw two teens running away as he woke up.
The principal at Cedarhome Elementary School reported that the school was tagged with spray-painted graffiti in multiple locations on 68th Avenue NW.
Nov. 17
An Arlington woman, 37, was arrested for assault on 271st Street NW following a 911 call made by a woman reporting a fight between her adult daughters.
A Bothell man, 38, was contacted for suspected substance abuse on 69th Avenue NW. He stated he was an addict and wanted help getting clean. Responding officers chose not to refer charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and instead provided him with a contact who would get him into the Diversion Center for treatment the next day.
Nov. 18
A woman reported that her locked garage was broken into on 265th Street NW, and multiple items were stolen from her truck parked inside.
Nov. 20
Police responded to a report of opened, empty packages in the bushes at the cemetery in the 7600 block Pioneer Highway. The resident at the address on the mailing label was contacted and verified that Amazon had delivered packages, but she had not received them. Video footage was collected from the homeowner and a neighbor.
Nov. 22
A vehicle was reported stolen in the 8400 block of Hennings Drive NW. It was located at a residence in Arlington the next day along with items purchased with a credit card that had been in the car. Three residents at the location were arrested by Arlington police.
An Arlington woman reported that a juvenile boy had pulled into the parking lot next to her on 72nd Avenue NW and exposed himself to the children in the back seats of her vehicle.
Nov. 23
An Everett transient was arrested for criminal trespass for continuing to trespass and harass employees at a business on Highway 532.
