Dec. 1
A Stanwood woman reported that her tire was slashed in the 8400 block of Hennings Drive NW.
Dec. 2
A Stanwood man, 39, was arrested on a warrant in the 27300 block of 102nd Avenue NW following a call for a suspected vehicle prowl.
A Stanwood man reported a hit and run of an unattended vehicle in the 8900 block of Highway 532.
Dec. 3
An assault was reported in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW. A student was counseled by the school resource officer on appropriate behavior, and discipline was handled by a school administrator.
A business in the 2000 block of 90th Avenue NW reported that a carpet cleaning machine had been damaged in an attempt to gain access to the coin box.
Dec. 4
An Arlington woman, 52, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 27000 block of 92nd Avenue NW following a parking lot security check.
Dec. 5
A Camano Island juvenile, 14, reportedly hit another student in the head with a stick in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW.
Two Everett juveniles were trespassed from a business in the 26000 block of 72nd Avenue NW for shoplifting.
Dec. 6
A transient man, 28, was arrested for two warrants, and financial fraud after a checkbook belonging to someone else was found in his bag in the 26000 block of 88th Avenue NW.
Dec. 7
A Stanwood man, 27, was arrested on a warrant.
Dec. 9
A vehicle prowl occurred in the 7400 block of 272nd Place NW. The vehicle's window was broken, and $800 worth of items were stolen.
An ongoing issue of harassment by a juvenile, 14, was reported in the 7400 block of 272nd Place NW.
A Granite Falls man, 21, was arrested for reckless driving in the 7200 block of 79th Drive NW.
Dec. 10
A catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle in the 10400 block of Saratoga Drive.
Dec. 11
A cell phone was stolen in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW. Two suspects were interviewed, and the phone was located and returned to the owner.
A man in his 30s tried to pay for items with a $100 counterfeit bill at a store in the 7000 block of 265th Street NW. The cashier questioned him about the bill, and the man left the counterfeit bill and all the items behind and left the store.
Stanwood man, 29, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and obstructing law enforcement in the 26000 block of 92nd Avenue NW.
Dec. 12
A vehicle prowl occurred in the 6900 block of 265th Street NW.
Dec. 13
A Stanwood man, 34, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, violation of a protection order and drug possession.
A Marysville woman, 41, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after she drove her vehicle into a retention pond in the 9200 block of SR 532. She fled on foot and was located nearby.
