April 19

The school resource officer responded to an assault at Stanwood High School.

April 20

A juvenile reported as a runaway was found three days later and charged with theft of a motor vehicle after crashing the car he left home in without permission.

April 21

A Stanwood man, 40, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault.

April 22

A business owner provided video footage of a man removing a flagpole from a business. Deputies contacted the man, who then returned the flagpole.

A driver backed his bucket truck into a car behind him on Cedarhome Road.

April 23

A vehicle prowl was reported on 72nd Avenue NW. Gift cards were taken.

A stop sign on a wooden pole was knocked over by a tow-truck driver. The sign was later removed from the pole sometime by an unknown person.

April 24

A homeowner on 267th Street NW provided surveillance footage of a woman breaking into his shed and then attempting to break into the travel trailer parked next to the shed.

A man reported his vehicle was vandalized on 265th Street NW. Three tires were punctured, and the vehicle's hood was keyed.

A Lake Stevens man, 34, contacted while riding a stolen bike on 271st Street NW, was arrested on an active warrant.

