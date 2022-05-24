April 19
The school resource officer responded to an assault at Stanwood High School.
April 20
A juvenile reported as a runaway was found three days later and charged with theft of a motor vehicle after crashing the car he left home in without permission.
April 21
A Stanwood man, 40, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault.
April 22
A business owner provided video footage of a man removing a flagpole from a business. Deputies contacted the man, who then returned the flagpole.
A driver backed his bucket truck into a car behind him on Cedarhome Road.
April 23
A vehicle prowl was reported on 72nd Avenue NW. Gift cards were taken.
A stop sign on a wooden pole was knocked over by a tow-truck driver. The sign was later removed from the pole sometime by an unknown person.
April 24
A homeowner on 267th Street NW provided surveillance footage of a woman breaking into his shed and then attempting to break into the travel trailer parked next to the shed.
A man reported his vehicle was vandalized on 265th Street NW. Three tires were punctured, and the vehicle's hood was keyed.
A Lake Stevens man, 34, contacted while riding a stolen bike on 271st Street NW, was arrested on an active warrant.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.