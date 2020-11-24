Oct. 15
A Vancouver man, 36, was arrested for violating a no-contact protection order on 72nd Street NW.
Oct 18
A Duvall woman, 37, was arrested for violating a no-contact protection order on Fox Hill Drive N.
Oct. 19
A Stanwood woman reported a vehicle prowl in a restricted access garage on 265th Street NW. The keys to the garage had been stolen a few weeks before the incident and had not yet been replaced.
Oct. 20
A school resource officer responded to a reported disturbance on 272nd Street NW for a fight between two juveniles. Both students were responsible, and it was determined that the school would handle the discipline.
Stanwood Police and other agencies assisted the FBI with a search warrant for sex offenses.
Oct. 21
A Stanwood man reported a vehicle prowl from a locked garage resulting in the theft of keys and power tools on 77th Avenue NW.
Oct. 24
A vehicle prowl was reported on 262nd Street NW. Miscellaneous paperwork and an emergency roadside kit were taken.
Another vehicle prowl was reported 262nd Street NW. Cash and tools were taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.