A vehicle prowl suspect — a man in his late 20s early 30s — ran away after confronted by the owner of a parked vehicle on 78th Avenue NW.
A vehicle theft was reported on 69th Drive NW. The owner recovered the vehicle a block away from home because a kill switch was installed.
April 2
A vehicle prowl was reported on 71st Avenue NW. A work van was broken into, and tools were taken out of the back.
A resident on 69th Avenue NW reported someone stole a bicycle, chainsaw and tool set from his home.
A Stanwood woman reported identity theft.
April 3
An intoxicated man with multiple warrants was arrested.
April 6
A theft was interrupted on 262nd Street NW where the homeowner saw two men and heard a saw. The would-be thieves fled, leaving a Sawzall under the victim’s truck with the catalytic converter partially cut.
April 8
Three vehicle prowls were reported in a parking lot on 265th Street NW. Fraudulent charges were made using stolen credits cards taken from the vehicles. Investigation is ongoing.
April 10
A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after she allegedly dented the front fender of another car.
April 11
Catalytic converters were stolen from three city of Stanwood trucks on 98th Avenue NW.
April 12
A juvenile was caught prowling vehicles on 78th Avenue NW where he was held by residents until the police arrived.
April 13
A hit-and-run involving a parked vehicle was reported on Highway 532.
