Stanwood Police reports: Vehicle prowls continue, tools stolen By SC News Staff Dec 28, 2021

Dec. 2
A Stanwood juvenile, 12, was referred for charges of assault following an altercation on 271st Street NW.

Dec. 3
Cash was stolen from a locker in the girl's locker room on 272nd Street NW.

Dec. 6
A window was broken out of a business in the 9300 block of 271st Street NW. Nothing appeared to have been taken.

A bicycle was stolen from a bike rack in the 7500 block of 267th Street NW.

Dec. 8
A vehicle prowl occurred on Country Place NW. The victim's backpack, containing an iPad, money and checks, was stolen. An attempt to cash one of the checks was denied by the bank.

Tools stolen during a vehicle prowl in the 27200 block of Manor Place NW were later found in a neighbor's bushes. It was later determined that the tools belonged to a victim of an earlier car prowl.

A Stanwood man, 51, was referred for failing to transfer ownership of a vehicle and providing false evidence of financial responsibility.
