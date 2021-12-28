Stanwood police logo 2

Dec. 2

A Stanwood juvenile, 12, was referred for charges of assault following an altercation on 271st Street NW.

Dec. 3

Cash was stolen from a locker in the girl’s locker room on 272nd Street NW.

Dec. 6

A window was broken out of a business in the 9300 block of 271st Street NW. Nothing appeared to have been taken.

A bicycle was stolen from a bike rack in the 7500 block of 267th Street NW.

Dec. 8

A vehicle prowl occurred on Country Place NW. The victim’s backpack, containing an iPad, money and checks, was stolen. An attempt to cash one of the checks was denied by the bank.

Tools stolen during a vehicle prowl in the 27200 block of Manor Place NW were later found in a neighbor’s bushes. It was later determined that the tools belonged to a victim of an earlier car prowl.

A Stanwood man, 51, was referred for failing to transfer ownership of a vehicle and providing false evidence of financial responsibility.

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.