A vehicle prowl occurred in the 27800 block of 74th Avenue NW. The thief broke the window to gain access.
Nov. 28
A Camano Island man, 30, was arrested for failing to transfer ownership.
A vehicle prowl occurred in the 7200 block of 281st Place NW. The front passenger window was broken out.
A vehicle prowl occurred in the 7000 block of 281st Place NW. The front passenger window was broken out.
A vehicle prowl occurred in the 28500 block of 74th Drive NW. The vehicle was rummaged through, but nothing was stolen.
A vehicle prowl in the 7300 block of 288th Street NW is under investigation after a thief tried to use the victim's credit card.
A vehicle prowl occurred in the 7300 block of Copper Way NW. The thief tried to use the victim's credit card.
An identity theft was reported in the 7800 block of 284th Street NW. The victim’s information was used for an online purchase.
Nov. 29
Tools worth thousands of dollars were stolen in a burglary in the 9800 block of Highway 532.
Four vehicles were prowled in the 27100 block of Pioneer Highway. Windows were broken to gain entry in two of them.
A burglary occurred in the 9700 block of 271st Street NW. A sump pump and discharge hose were stolen.
Nov. 30
A Stanwood woman, 27, was trespassed from a business after she allegedly tried to steal from the store.
A vehicle was impounded from 268th Street NW when the owner was unable to move the vehicle after a collision.
License plates were swapped with stolen ones in the 7700 block of 273rd Street NW. The vehicle owner was unaware until she was contacted regarding a theft in Mount Vernon related to the plates registered in her name.
Tools were reported stolen from a business in the 26400 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
A vehicle prowl occurred in the 7100 block of 288th Street NW. Cash and a checkbook were taken.
Dec. 1
Building supplies worth thousands of dollars were stolen from a job site in the 27400 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
Items belonging to a missing person from Skagit County were found in the 27800 block of 80th Avenue NW and turned into the Stanwood Police Department.
A Camano Island 15-year-old was referred for charges of second-degree assault with a weapon after an incident in a parking lot on 265th Street NW.
