Stanwood police logo 2

June 16

A burglary was reported on 271st Street NW.

A delivery driver reported being assaulted on 78th Avenue NW.

June 17

A vehicle collision on 102nd Avenue NW was attributed to distracted driving.

June 18

A Mount Vernon man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on an active warrant after being stopped for speeding on Highway 532.

June 19

A vehicle prowl was reported on Stauffer Road.

June 20

Surveillance of a man and woman attempting burglary and vehicle prowling at 85th Drive NW.

A vehicle prowl was reported on 85th Drive NW.

Surveillance of a man shoplifting items from a business on 272nd Street NW was provided to police.

June 27

There was a collision on 268th Street NW. Mechanical failure is partially to blame, police said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.