June 16
A burglary was reported on 271st Street NW.
A delivery driver reported being assaulted on 78th Avenue NW.
June 17
A vehicle collision on 102nd Avenue NW was attributed to distracted driving.
June 18
A Mount Vernon man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on an active warrant after being stopped for speeding on Highway 532.
June 19
A vehicle prowl was reported on Stauffer Road.
June 20
Surveillance of a man and woman attempting burglary and vehicle prowling at 85th Drive NW.
A vehicle prowl was reported on 85th Drive NW.
Surveillance of a man shoplifting items from a business on 272nd Street NW was provided to police.
June 27
There was a collision on 268th Street NW. Mechanical failure is partially to blame, police said.
