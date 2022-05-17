April 14
Two vehicles were prowled on 265th Street NW where credit cards and a bag containing a gun were taken. The cards were used to purchase gift cards at a nearby grocery store.
April 15
A burglary was reported in the 27000 block of 100th Avenue NW when two juveniles kicked in the door of a home to gain entrance to the residence.
April 16
Packages were stolen from a residence in the 27200 block of 102nd Avenue NW.
April 17
A vehicle theft was reported from Church Creek Loop NW. Before the registered owner had reported the vehicle stolen, it was involved in a collision while being driven by the fleeing suspect.
April 18
A small bag of drugs was found along 72nd Avenue NW. The contents were taken for destruction.
