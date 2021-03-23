March 3
A Stanwood woman, 28, was trespassed from a business on 72nd Avenue NW. She had been in the store for hours and threw rice on the floor when asked to leave.
March 5
A Camano Island, 27, woman was arrested after shoplifting merchandise from a business on 272nd Street NW.
A Stanwood woman, 45, is being referred for charges of assault after police followed up on a report from Children Protective Services that she had assaulted her niece.
Identity theft was reported after a check from the victim's account was cashed in the amount of $1,984.
March 6
An Arlington man, 18, was arrested for DUI after he was seen swerving from one side of the lane to the other and well outside of the fog line.
A vehicle theft was reported in the 26000 block of 72nd Avenue NW. The victim’s wallet was in the vehicle, and several fraudulent charges were made using his credit cards.
A Camano Island man, 52, is being referred for charges of driving with his license suspended.
March 9
The Stanwood-Camano School District resource officer responded to a report from a teacher that a student told her another student had asked him to trade some of his prescription medications for snacks.
March 10
A coin box was pried open and damaged at a business on 90th Avenue NW. Surveillance video was provided.
March 12
A store employee reported a shoplifting theft at a business on 72nd Avenue NW. Surveillance video and a license plate number were provided.
A Camano Island man, 42, was referred for charges of driving with a suspended license after he was stopped for outstanding warrants.
A Stanwood woman, 34, was stopped on suspicion of driving with a suspended license and was arrested. She was also charged with identity theft after providing the officer with the name of her sister to avoid being identified.
March 13
A Stanwood man, 54, was contacted while riding a bicycle on a public roadway at night without the required lighting and was subsequently arrested on an active felony warrant.
Police responded to a malicious mischief complaint regarding a rental car that had been damaged.
March 14
A Seattle woman, 33, was arrested on an active warrant after police were sent to an altercation in the area of Highway 532 and 92nd Avenue NW.
A vehicle collided with a utility pole at the intersection of 284th Street NW and 80th Avenue NW. The driver said her brakes stopped working and she couldn’t avoid the pole.
March 15
A Everett woman, 22, is being referred for hit and run charges. She had struck a fire hydrant and left her vehicle abandoned at the scene on 271st Street NW. The cost to fix the fire hydrant was estimated at $6,000.
March 16
Police followed up on an Adult Protective Services referral for a possible assault by staff. It was determined that the staff stopped an elderly man from leaving the facility for his own safety.
March 17
An abandoned vehicle that was blocking a lane of travel was towed from 272nd Street NW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.