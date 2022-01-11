A motorcycle was reported stolen from the driveway of a residence on 265th Street NW. It was located at an apartment complex in Everett the next morning with ignition damage.
A construction company reported that its storage had been burglarized on 265th Street NW. Locks had been cut, and all the tools and equipment inside were taken.
A business on 90th Avenue NW reported that a portable crane/hoist was stolen overnight from the back of a company truck parked on the property.
A vehicle was reported stolen from the parking lot of an apartment complex on 265th Street NW.
A woman reported that her vehicle was prowled while she shopped at a business on 265th Street NW. Two suitcases were taken.
Dec. 21
An attempted vehicle theft was reported on 261st Street NW. The locked door had been forced opened, and the ignition was severely damaged. Nothing was missing from the vehicle.
A package theft was reported at a residence on 280th Place NW.
A vehicle was reported stolen from the parking lot of a business on 72nd Avenue NW. It was recovered in Skagit County the following week with the ignition damaged.
Dec. 22
A vehicle stolen out of Skagit County was recovered from the parking lot of a business on 72nd Avenue NW. It was called in as suspicious because it had been parked next to a truck that was reported stolen the day before and remained in the same spot the next day.
A youth reported that his bicycle was stolen from a bike rack while he was in the library.
Dec. 23
Stanwood Police arrested a suspect that Arlington police had probable cause to arrest on assault and theft charges. She was turned over to Arlington Police Department.
A driver was arrested for driving under the influence after she drove away from a reported verbal domestic scene and then returned while an officer was there taking a statement from her fiancé.
