July 9
A Lynnwood woman, 23, was arrested for assault, disorderly conduct and abusive language.
An Everett woman, 29, was arrested for obstructing a law enforcement officer.
July 12
Online threats were reported coming from a man. Police attempted to contact him, but he did not want to speak to officers.
July 15
A Marysville man, 78, was arrested for violating an anti-harassment protection order and stalking, an ongoing issue.
An Everett man, 31, was arrested for identity theft and violating a no contact protection order. He tried to use his brother’s name to avoid getting caught violating the protection order.
July 18
A suspect was seen on video stealing items from a store in the 8800 block of 272nd Street NW.
