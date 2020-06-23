June 6
A Stanwood resident reported unemployment identity fraud via an online report.
June 7
A Stanwood woman, 38, was charged with shoplifting based on video evidence of clothing stolen from a business in the 8700 block of 271st Street NW.
June 10
A vehicle bumped the back corner of another vehicle in the 27000 block of 92nd Avenue NW.
June 14
A Stanwood woman, 30, was arrested for an outstanding warrant after her father requested she be removed from his property. She was transported to jail where she reportedly also assaulted a police officer resulting in additional charges.
June 15
A vehicle was stolen in the 28000 block of 75th Drive NW. It was recovered in the 4000 block of Village Road in Stanwood later that day. The theft was caught on video; the investigation continues.
Five vehicle prowls occurred in the 7000 block of 287th Place NW. A credit card was stolen from one vehicle and used to make three purchases totaling $278.27.
A Stanwood resident reported unemployment identity fraud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.