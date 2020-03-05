purse theft suspects.jpg

Purse theft suspects.

 Stanwood Police

Stanwood Police are asking for help in identifying three people suspected of a purse theft.

The theft happened at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Mi Cocina Mexican Restaurant in Stanwood.

Please email Stanwood.Police@snoco.com and reference case number 2020-1817 with any information.

Purse theft-white hoodie.png

A suspect
Purse theft-suspect profile.png

A suspect
Purse theft-Man w chihuahua.png

A suspect
Purse theft-Red pickup.jpg

The suspects' red truck.

Contact reporter Peggy Wendel at pwendel@scnews.com or 360-416-2189.

More from this section

Load comments