Property values increased again in Stanwood and throughout Snohomish County, according to an annual assessed values report.
The new assessed values reflect the market value of each property as of Jan. 1, 2020, according to state law. They are used in calculating next year’s taxes.
In Stanwood, property value grew 6.51%, slightly higher than the countywide mark of 5.5%. A year ago, Stanwood value grew by 7.74%, and the county increased by 8.6%.
This year’s increase is the lowest since property values decreased by 5.8% in 2012.
The Lakewood School District recorded the highest property value increase, of 8.1%, followed by Arlington and Darrington at 7.2%. The total value of residential properties in the county is nearly $124 billion, a $6.3 billion increase over last year. Commercial properties total almost $41 billion, a more than $2 billion increase from last year.
County Assessor Linda Hjelle said she recommends that property owners direct questions or concerns about the assessed values to the county Assessor’s Office before filing an appeal with the Board of Equalization.
“Many concerns or issues can be resolved without filing an appeal,” she said.
For residential appraisals, call 425-388-6555; and for commercial appraisals, call 425-388-3390.
Homeowners have 60 days after the assessment notice is mailed to appeal to the county’s Board of Equalization if they have evidence to challenge the assessed value of their property.
Exemption programs exist for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities who are concerned about paying their property tax. More information is available on the assessor’s website at snohomishcountywa.gov/assessor.
