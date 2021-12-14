The Stanwood City Council has taken another step forward on the city’s beautification plan.
The council voted Thursday to approve the purchase of a small corner property in the Eastside historic downtown block. It also approved several artisitc endeavors, including starting a banner program and forging a partnership with an art advocacy group to potentially oversee some projects.
'Busy Corner'
The city will purchase the Sebranke property, a small triangle property at 8627 271st Street, on the corner across from the railroad tracks. The city currently has a Christmas tree on the site. Stanwood officials have plans for the property to be part of the downtown beautification project, which could include a remodeling of the block to better facilitate events.
Community Planning Director Patricia Love said the property was appraised at $120,000. The assessed value is $71,500. The city negotiated a purchase price of $80,000, which will be fast-tracked to close by Dec. 24.
This spot is known as “Stanwood’s Busy Corner” and has historically been the site of gas stations dating back to the 1920s.
The city has been talking with the state Department of Ecology about obtaining a $200,000 grant to help pay the cost of removing toxins at the site, Love said. Next comes site design work at $60,000 to integrate the property into the downtown design.
Council member Dianne White said that the city has been looking at getting grants for a long time, but they require that the city own the property.
Arts partner
The council approved a memorandum of understanding with the Stanwood Camano Arts Advocacy Commission that allows them to work in direct partnership to carry out city beautification projects. The commission would work as an advisory committee.
“We would work through the city beautification project, identify projects in the budget, contact SCAAC and see if they want to partner with the city on that particular project,” Love said. “They will do the hard legwork of managing the art and artists, work on the call for artists, …and come back to council for approval.”
It’s not an exclusive partnership. The city can engage with other stakeholders. This memorandum could be a template to work with other groups, as well, she said.
SCAAC will help the city work on projects that strengthen Stanwood’s identity and sense of place.
“I’m a big fan of placemaking, and I think this is a great idea,” Council member Darren Robb said.
Projects and banners
Love told the council that Public Works installed new plantings on Highway 532 at 72nd and 92nd avenues. The landscaping is similar to the berm built earlier this year along the south side of Highway 532 that will create a united look.
Banner poles have been installed at the southwest corner of 72nd Avenue; the round disks are for the service club logos, just waiting for dry weather for installation.
Future beautification plans include archways into downtown areas on both east and west downtown areas. Banners are planned to hang from poles in west, east and uptown Stanwood. Banners can be switched out seasonally or to herald specific events or themes.
Love said that the first banners should be installed in spring.
“The majority of the city light poles are in the east end. We want to expand into west end and uptown without the cost of putting up light poles,” she said.
Other council business
Community Transit
The council appointed Mayor Sid Roberts as a nominee to the Community Transit board. He’s served as Stanwood’s representative on the board since 2020. It’s a two-year term, and the board will vote in January on a pool of nominees throughout the county.
“It’s very important for us to be represented on the board because there are people on that board that don’t even think that Stanwood is in Snohomish County,” White said.
Roberts said that most of the transit board work is in the south county.
“We need someone on the board to remind them that we’re kind of important too,” he said.
City fees updated
The city updated its fee schedule to reflect true costs. The previous update was February 2020. Included in the list of updates, the convenience fee added to non-utility credit and debit card transactions was raised from 2% to 3.75% to cover city costs.
Other fees went up to cover updated hourly rates of staff and fire department position.
Notably, costs went down for citizens who appeal a council decision and win the appeal. Before, it cost $500 to appeal regardless of the outcome. Now the city pays the cost of the hearing if the appeal is upheld. Otherwise the appellant pays $500 and the cost of the hearing.
Plan reviews for sprinklers, fire alarms and other fire safety systems have gone from $100 to $345, due to increases in hourly rates.
Other city news
An economic development tourism grant of $2,000 went to Glass Quest for winter/spring.
The council accepted a state transportation grant of $418,149 for a road overlay on two projects: 72nd Avenue between 272nd and 276th streets and 68th Avenue between 276th and 280th streets. Six wheelchair ramps will be updated. The city’s match is $73,790.
