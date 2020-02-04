Rob Martin doesn't have a Stanwood Police uniform yet — it's on order — but it hasn't stopped the new chief from getting out into the community.
“For me, I can’t stay status quo. I have to have something challenging, new,” said Martin, a Snohomish County sheriff's lieutenant. “This provides opportunities to work within the community and be a part of something that’s not just law enforcement. There are challenges that I’ve never been faced with before.”
Martin was selected Jan. 1 to replace Norm Link, who was selected by new Sheriff Adam Fortney to be the Bureau Chief of Administration Services for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Link served as chief since September 2016.
Martin said Stanwood has a history of strong community support for law enforcement, and he appreciates that.
“Right now, I don’t want to make any significant changes to the operation, because Norm Link had it running really smooth,” he said.
Martin is familiar with Stanwood, having served from 2012-17 as administrative sergeant with the Stanwood Police Department. He worked with then-Chief Rick Hawkins and stepped in as chief when Hawkins was on vacation.
Martin said he has an open-door policy that encourages interaction with residents, and his calendar is already filling up. On Saturday, he took charge of one of the checkout stands at Grocery Outlet in Stanwood as part of the “Shop with a Celebrity” fundraiser for Rotary Club’s literacy program.
As time passes, he said he'll make subtle nudges needed to adapt to change.
Since 1999, Stanwood has contracted with Snohomish County for its police force, which includes access to the resources of the large agency. Yet the Stanwood Police Department has a distinct identity with its own uniform.
“That’s not going to change," Martin said. "It’s important to maintain that identity for the community."
After pushing hard on his career and building experience as an organizer and leader, Martin said he is happy to take over the department.
His 21-year career in law enforcement took him through several jobs, including as a master patrol deputy, civil disturbance team leader, Gold Bar's police chief, SWAT team commander and administrative sergeant for Stanwood Police Department.
Martin also served as a civil disturbance team leader in 2002, which formed after the 1999 World Trade Organization riots in Seattle. Although there were no riots under Martin's watch, he said he learned to make sure people are organized and can come together.
He started in a leadership role for the SWAT team — a position in addition to his other law enforcement jobs — and progressed into becoming commander of a 36-member group. There, Martin managed personnel, budgets and legal liability.
“It was a fantastic experience in learning how to manage and lead toward completing missions. You have to organize everyone to resolve all types of crises,” he said.
It was a demanding position on top of his regular job, and he was often called away from home, he said.
"My kids are glad I come home more, and my wife is glad I’m not getting called out anymore in the middle of the night," said Martin, who most recently served as a watch commander in charge of different precincts working from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.
“You spend your career pushing, pushing, pushing yourself and now there’s relief,” he said of being closer to home and his family.
Now he said he looks forward to building relationships in the years ahead.
“This is the place to be,” Martin said. “I’m going to have fun with it.”
