Stanwood City Hall
Buy Now

Stanwood City Hall

 File Photo

For nearly a decade, three mayors and a changing slate of Stanwood City Council members have pondered where to build a new civic center — home for a City Hall, council chambers and police station. As leadership has changed, so have ideas about the project.

The current City Hall, a charming 1936 art deco stucco building, is in the floodplain on the west side of town near Highway 532, across from Twin City Foods. As Stanwood grew, so did the city administration.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.