Local officials are banding together in hopes of averting a disaster.
A dike northwest of Stanwood was found to be failing in December. Thousands of gallons of seawater was pouring into farmland by the minute. Worst of all, there was a high chance of a disastrous flood, putting roughly thousands of people and 1,800 acres of farmland at risk.
Fortunately, the city was spared significant damage because of a low tide and a farmer who happened to have some extra dirt on hand.
“I knew a little bit about the dike, but the fact that it failed was a big wake-up call for me,” said Sid Roberts, who days earlier was sworn in as Stanwood's new mayor.
Ever since that near-catastrophe, the city has been on a quest to find money to repair the dike before it’s too late.
Roberts said they talked to county, state and federal officials.
He estimates it will cost roughly $6 million to repair the dike. The city has covered some of the funding through a grant from Floodplains by Design — a program from the state Department of Ecology that provides grants to communities. But it’s not enough.
“It’s one of those weird things where everybody thinks something ought to be done, but it was just complicated enough that nobody really sat down and pushed it forward,” Roberts said.
One obstacle is that the dike is not owned by the city. It is owned by Dike District 7, run by a group of farmers who manage the dike. The dike is also on the farmers’ property, and the city does not have the capacity to pay for the project on its own.
“We’re little old Stanwood, and we can’t go out and do a big construction project,” Roberts said. “But we can be the applicant, and I think when we agreed to do that, we began to get positive feedback from the players that might be able to provide for us.”
Roberts also noted that, because the city government can only do so much, a construction management company would be essential.
On May 4, U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen of the 2nd Congressional District met with officials from Stanwood, the Stillaquamish Tribe, Snohomish County and the dike district.
“(We) are working to secure $ — including potential $ from the bipartisan infrastructure law — to rebuild the dike to better protect residents, small businesses, property & the environment,” Larsen posted on social media afterward.
Roberts remains optimistic about getting money for the repairs.
“I think we’re going to figure out a way to get this funded,” he said. “We’re hoping that the governor will put it in his budget.”
The dike is more than 100 years old, and it has simply worn down over time, said City Administrator Shawn Smith. It isn't tall enough or wide enough, causing water to overtop.
“It should be pretty wide on top, wide enough to drive a car on, and in some places, it’s too narrow, you can barely walk on it,” Smith said.
Repairs would raise and widen the dike, increasing its water capacity. For years, nearby farmers have used dirt to plug the dike – but that solution is only temporary.
The dike has failed twice in the last 12 months, Smith said.
“There just happened to be a farmer with some extra dirt in the back,” Smith said, referencing the night that Roberts got the fateful call.
“It just so happened that it wasn’t high tide, that the tide was actually going out at the time, so we were lucky in that sense.”
Smith noted that it is impossible to fix a dike when it is underwater, and they were able to patch it up simply because the tide happened to be going out. There was still some damage done.
“Thousands of gallons of seawater did come into the farmers’ field before it was plugged,” Smith said.
For now, the city will continue to petition and keep fingers crossed, Roberts said.
“I feel like Paul Revere in a way, you know, I’m sounding an alarm,” he said. “(That night,) I saw Stanwood citizens. They’re shopping, they’ve got their lattes and stuff, and I’m thinking, ‘They don’t even know that if this fails, we could have a flood.’”
