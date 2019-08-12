Most of the construction projects on the high school campus in Stanwood are on schedule.
The fieldhouse and tennis courts have seen small setbacks because of underground issues, Stanwood Camano School District officials told school board members during their Aug. 6 regular meeting.
“The crews are really working hard,” said Liz Jamison, director of district’s Capital Projects.
The plan is still to have the stadium open and ready by the first home soccer and football games on Sept. 10 and 13, respectively.
They will play on a new, bright artificial turf with a white Spartan logo in the middle and white-on-red end zones that read “Stanwood” and “Spartans.” Crews from Field Turf last week were adding the turf’s cork filler — instead of rubber filler found in similar turf projects. The field is scheduled to be complete Aug. 26.
The fieldhouse, which houses concessions, bathrooms and locker rooms, is scheduled to be finished Sept. 9.
“It’s a tight schedule for sure,” Jamison said.
The two additional tennis courts — originally slated to be complete by fall — will receive a temporary top layer for the fall season and the final finished layer in the spring. The planned new ticket booth at the stadium also will be completed in the spring instead of the fall.
On the other side of the campus, Cornerstone General Contractors has nearly 60 people working daily at the main high school building, where they recently started adding steel and pouring the concrete floors.
Up next will be a project for the sewer line connection that requires boring under Highway 532.
School staff is working on a plan for moving into the new school in winter 2020, including buying and installing new furniture and equipment. Options are also being considered for identifying, packing and moving existing teacher materials, supplies and equipment into the new school.
Meanwhile, Colacurcio Brothers has about 18 employees working daily on the Church Creek Campus.
“The Church Creek foundation is in and they are ready to go vertical,” Jamison said.
Elsewhere, crews are making seismic repairs at Stanwood Middle School; paving parking lots at Twin City Elementary; and replacing fire alarm systems at Cedarhome, Stanwood and Twin City elementary schools.
Take a live look at the high school construction projects with this webcam: https://app.truelook.com/?u=cs1548366359#tl_live
Got to walk on the bright, new cork FieldTurf at Stanwood’s stadium. It’s pretty rad. Construction update coming in Tuesday’s newspaper. Drone image courtesy Cornerstone General Contractors. pic.twitter.com/a4NlfKwsYh— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) August 10, 2019
Proposed budget
The Stanwood Camano School District is projecting a balanced budget for the upcoming school year, but the financial waters look rougher in the following years.
The district’s revenue forecast projects shortfalls of $1.3 million in 2020-21, $600,000 in 2021-22 and $1.4 million in 2022-23. If the financial outlook doesn’t change and the district dips into its general fund balance, just $3.1 million would be left in reserves in 2023.
“(2023) would be the first year we don’t meet the board-required 5% ending fund balance,” said Steve Lidgard, executive director of the district’s Business Services, referencing the board’s long-time request that the district retain at least 5% of the district’s total projected revenues in reserve. “It’s prudent to have a good reserve in case of unexpected expenditures, such as dips in enrollment.”
The projected $3.1 million left in reserves after the 2022-23 school year would be down from $6.5 million projected after this 2019-20 school year.
However, state funding models and formulas have changed in each of the past three years, so projections four years into the future are just estimates, Lidgard said.
A large chunk of the 2020-21 spending will include one-time costs associated with moving into the new schools: paying staff for extra days to move, paying utilities on all the extra buildings at once and other extra costs not allowed to be paid for with the bond. The district also plans to buy new math and history curriculum.
The rest of the estimated $1.3 million shortfall for 2020-21 stems from receiving less money from the state each year because of a changing funding formula.
“My guess is that by Year 4 we will have made adjustments,” Superintendent Jean Shumate said at the board meeting.
The district will host a public hearing on its proposed budget at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the district office, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood.
Donations
The Stanwood Camano School Board accepted a handful of donations during the Aug. 6 meeting:
- $2,658 from the Stanwood Middle School PTO for field trips to Everett Skate Deck, Kayak Point State Park, Edmonds Bullwinkle’s and to Amigos and Stanwood Cinemas.
- $1,635 from the Stanwood Booster Club Sports Account for the football team to Warm Beach camp, spring football at Mount Vernon High School, and Cheer Camp at Great Wolf Lodge.
- $894 and $264 from the Stanwood Elementary PTO for field trips to the Bellingham Sparks Museum, Birch Bay Waterslides, Kayak Point State Park and Imagine Children’s Museum.
- $420 and $230 from the Elger Bay Elementary PTA for field trips to the Woodland Park Zoo and Kayak Point State Park.
- $120 and $184 was received from the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians for the Twin City Elementary field trips to Iverson Beach Preserve.
- $6,252.00 was presented to the Stanwood-Camano School District from the Camaloch Lassies 9-Hole Club to support students in need districtwide.
- $2,172 was received from Port Susan Middle School PTA for the Art and STEM Club stipends and the choir recruiting field trip in June.
