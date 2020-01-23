Stanwood police logo 2

A Stanwood Middle School teacher has been charged in connection with a threat to kill his ex-wife with a gun, according to police.

The Stanwood woman called police to report domestic violence with a weapon on Jan. 9 at Heritage Park, according to police reports.

Stanwood Police found Paul William Erickson early the next morning and arrested him without incident on suspicion of domestic assault with a gun, according to police.

Erickson, 37, of Camano Island, was booked into Snohomish County Jail, according to jail records.

He was charged on Jan. 16 with second-degree assault and felony harassment, which is a threat to kill, said Sgt. Jason Toner of the Stanwood Police Department.

Bail was set at $250,000, according to jail records. Erickson's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 6. The case remains under investigation, Toner said.

"Mr. Erickson is a first-year teacher at Stanwood Middle School," said Maurene Stanton, the Stanwood-Camano School District's executive director of human resources. "He is currently in police custody and has not been at work since Jan. 8. The district is not in a position to comment on the criminal charges against him, which are a police matter."

More from this section

Load comments