This concept plan outlines the big picture and parsed into phases to get the work done. Details may change as plans develop.
When finished, the Port Susan Trail will encircle the lowland area of Stanwood.
Starting at the 88th Avenue Park and Ride, the trail heads west along Highway 532, skirting the southern edge of the Stanwood floodplain. It loops around the wastewater treatment lagoon and crosses to Hamilton Landing Park. A short jaunt goes to the Boy Scout overlook behind Mission Motors.
From there, plans call for the trail to follow the river, rounding the bend at Ovenell Park.
At that point, a spur could lead over a footbridge spanning Irvine Slough to Eide Road Preserve where there’s a 0.7-mile berm trail overlooking zis a ba estuary.
Heading north from the future Ovenell Park, the trail crosses Highway 532 and rambles northward through farmland.
The trail would turn east on 276th Street, or Lover’s Road, along the north edge of Heritage Park. That stretch runs east to the railroad tracks, with an optional loop through the park. The main trail follows the railroad tracks south along the edge of east downtown and under the highway to the starting point at the Park and Ride.
Stanwood is taking the next step in its plan to ring the city with a 5-mile trail.
The Stanwood City Council voted unanimously Feb. 24 to finish the permits and design for the second phase of the Stanwood Port Susan Trail, a section that will build off both ends of the recently completed segment along Highway 532.
The city, which has already completed about 30% of the trail design, will use the $379,663 approved by the council to complete the design, said Carly Ruacho, the city’s senior planner. The permits and design for the rest of the second phase will take about nine months to complete, and the city hopes to start construction in 2023.
“I’m very excited that we’re moving forward with this,” council member Timothy Pearce said during the Feb. 24 meeting. “It’s (great to have the) opportunity to walk a little ways from the highway there and be out there and see the beautiful views and all the wildlife and things that are out there.”
Phase 2 starts at the 88th Avenue Park and Ride and runs up to the berm trail. Phase 2 continues on the west end of the berm trail to loop around the wastewater treatment plant, using a public works maintenance road below the lagoon berm.
The first phase along the south side of Highway 532, which had construction start in 2020, is now complete.
Together, the two phases will run from the 88th Avenue Park and Ride to the future Hamilton Landing Park, a stretch of 1.2 miles with Cascade and Olympic mountain views and parking at each end.
The city divided the project into five phases. It is expected to be completed in 2030. The entire project is estimated to cost $3.8 million and eventually ring the city, offering views of mountains, river, farmland, dikes and estuaries.
In 2019, the city conducted a community survey to get feedback from Stanwood and Camano residents regarding city services. The highest-ranking priorities were to improve transportation infrastructure and recreation. Residents gave high priority to hiking and biking trails and waterfront parks.
