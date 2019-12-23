Norm Link
Stanwood Police Chief Norm Link (left) and Sgt. Jason Toner pose during Coffee with a Cop event in 2018. Toner will step in as interim police chief when Link takes a new position in January.

Stanwood will get a new police chief in 2020.

Stanwood Police Chief Norm Link will become Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office bureau chief of administrative services starting Jan. 2.

Sgt. Adam Fortney, the incoming Snohomish County sheriff, appointed Link to the position.

Link, like other Stanwood officers, is employed by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office because Stanwood contracts for law enforcement services through the agency.

Sgt. Jason Toner steps in as interim police chief until the new chief is named, said Link, who took the position in September 2016.

“We’ve been blessed with a lot of great chiefs,” Stanwood Mayor Leonard Kelley said during the Dec. 19 City Council meeting. “Whoever fills your shoes, man, the bar’s really set high.”

