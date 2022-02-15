The Stanwood City Council has taken a small step forward on deciding the future of Ovenell Park.
The council approved a contract during its Feb. 10 meeting with Confluence Environmental Co. to update an environmental report for the park. The contract will cost the city $15,915.
The city purchased the 15-acre Ovenell property along the Stillaguamish River and Highway 532 in 2014 but has done little to the site since then.
“It’s not just as easy as opening the gate and taking the padlock off,” Carly Ruacho, the city’s senior planner, said during the meeting. “We need to know this environmental information in order to know where we want to put (a) parking area, to make the best choices possible so we don’t get ourselves into a situation where we put a parking lot in a wetland and then find out later that there’s costs and work associated with that.”
In 2015, Landau Associates completed a study that identified environmental obstacles to development on the property, such as wetlands. These environmental reports are only valid for five years, and the original has expired. An update is now required for any future permitting.
“There may be some slight changes in what we can do on the property and where things can go,” Ruacho said. “Our development plan was always away from the wetlands, but we do still need to know where exactly that is.”
The council then voted 4-3 to reject a second contract, which would have had J.A. Brennan Associates create a vision plan for the park design. The plan would have cost the city $87,837. Council members who opposed the plan cited reluctance to spend that much money without first seeing the results of Confluence’s updated environmental report.
Councilmember Steve Shepro said a lot of the elements included in the Brennan contract, such as a public open house and meetings with stakeholders, were already done in recent years.
“Why do we need to do that all again with Brennan?” Shepro asked Ruacho. “I hope you come back to us in a short amount of time with a proposal to do this visioning with Brennan, but I want you to please take into account what’s already been accomplished.”
