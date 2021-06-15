The Stanwood City Council on Thursday approved a Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan for 2022 through 2027. In addition, the planning department has just announced a related survey that starts June 21.
Every year, the city updates its six-year plan by removing projects that were completed, adding new ones, changing details and reprioritizing the list. Projects must be on the list to qualify for state and federal grants, Public Works Director Kevin Hushagen said.
The plan is a roadmap of what improvements are tackled.
At the top of the list is a $6 million, four-year project to reconstruct and widen 284th Street NW from 80th Avenue east to the city limits, serving the developing areas in the north. Work could start in 2022.
Work on 80th Avenue NW includes a $7 million project to widen and reconstruct the roadway from 276th Street to the northern city limits. A “calming device,” like a roundabout, is slated for the intersection of 80th Avenue and 284th Street. This project is estimated to be done over two years.
Road improvements projected for 2023 include widening 72nd Avenue NW, constructing sidewalks and improving intersections.
On the list is a roundabout at the entrance to the future Ovenell Park on Highway 532 near the bridge to Camano and a new road to bypass the highway intersection with 102nd Avenue. A feasibility study on the bypass and roundabouts is still underway and a community survey is soon to roll out.
Survey
Stanwood’s vision of the future is to create a walkable downtown with wide sidewalks, walking trails, and bicycle paths.
The city is looking at the possibility of building a new bypass road to connect Highway 532 north to Skagit County to help distribute traffic, alleviate congestion and maintain an attractive downtown for a growing community.
In 2020, an origins and destinations study of traffic flow on Highway 532 found that approximately 20% of daily traffic from Camano Island on Highway 532 heads north to Skagit County on 102nd Avenue or Pioneer Highway.
The city is considering how a bypass road and roundabouts placed in strategic locations along Highway 532 can improve traffic flow as well as improve pedestrian and bicycle mobility in the downtown core.
These projects are listed on the recently passed six-year transportation improvement plan as a placeholder while feasibility is being studied.
“Once we have more information, project locations and details can be changed, or eliminated if needed. However, to secure funding, even for design efforts they need to be on the TIP,” said Community Development Director Patricia Love.
The city is reaching out for public opinion in an online community survey. Click on the “Highway 532 Study” link at stanwoodwa.org between June 21 and July 19 to learn about the project and take a short survey.
“With your help, we can collectively, as a community, make more informed decisions on how best to manage traffic and preserve our way of life,” Love said in a press release.
To learn more or receive a printed survey, contact Love at patricia.love@ci.stanwood.wa.us or call 360-454-5206.
