Stanwood resident Bernard “Buck” Langdon will head to Washington, D.C., in mid-September for the trip of a lifetime.
The 93-year-old World War II veteran will be a guest of Puget Sound Honor Flight, a chapter of a nonprofit organization that since 2005 has taken over 222,000 World War II, Korean and Vietnam War veterans to visit memorials in the nation’s capital that were built in their honor.
The trips are provided at no cost to veterans with funding from private donations.
At age 18, Langdon enlisted in the U.S. Army and completed basic training at Fort Lewis — now Joint Base Lewis/McChord near Tacoma.
In early 1947, he was sent to Japan and assigned guard duty at Sugamo Prison, just outside of Tokyo.
Sugamo Prison housed members of the War Cabinet of Japan and high-ranking Japanese military personnel found guilty of war crimes.
Although the prisoners were defeated enemies who had fought against the United States, the Army ordered soldiers to exercise restraint.
“Our leaders instructed to set an example and treat the prisoner humanely,” Langdon said. “Over my time at Sugamo, I developed a productive working relationship with these men in order to get things done.”
Part of Langdon’s work involved overseeing projects assigned to prisoners who had been sentenced to hard labor.
At first, language was a barrier as Langdon supervised tasks like busting up the concrete from old smokestacks — but he found a solution.
“There was a prisoner who spoke fluent English,” he said. “He acted as my interpreter, and I was able to get to know many of the prisoners well and form decent working relationships.”
One prisoner, Tokio Tobita, mentioned that he had a keen interest in drawing, so Langdon provided him with some scrap paper.
“Tobita drew detailed depictions of prison life and gave them to me,” he said. “Over the years, these drawings have provided a way for me to reflect on my time at Sugamo.”
By winter 1947, Landgon’s assignment at Sugamo was coming to a close.
As his departure date drew near, some of the inmates, who Langdon had gotten to know well, requested craft material such as small wooden blocks, glue and paint.
“On my last day, several prisoners presented me with six sets of miniature geta sandals, all carved by hand,” Langdon said. “They determined that this gift was the one thing they could collectively do to thank me for my decent treatment of them.”
In addition to the items he received from prisoners, Langdon collected other Japanese mementos during his time overseas.
He donated his collection, including the geta sandals and drawings, to the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis where it was recently placed on display for public viewing.
Langdon said he feels honored and is excited about the upcoming trip to the nation’s capital.
He will be traveling with his adult grandson and will visit the Lincoln, Korean and Vietnam memorials, the Naval Memorial and Museum and the Women in Military Service for America Memorial.
“I’m very grateful that Honor Flight has selected me to make this trip,” he said. “I have some health issues, and so now is as good a time as any for me to travel and check out the memorials.”
Honor Flight spokesperson Carol Harlow said operations resumed in mid-August after 16 months on hiatus due COVID-19.
The Honor Flight board meets regularly to review the pandemic situation and remains hopeful that operations will continue, she said.
There are hundreds of veterans who are on Honor Flight waitlists. More than 222,000 veterans have made this journey since 2005, according to the Honor Flight Network.
“Many of those waiting to participate are in their 80s and 90s,” Harlow said. “Time is obviously a critical factor for these veterans.”
For information on how veterans may apply to Honor Flight, visit pugetsoundhonorflight.org.
