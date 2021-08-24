Etched into granite pedestals in west Stanwood are the names of 49 local veterans and one nu…

Mail Call

As part of the Honor Flight program, there will be a reenactment of “mail call” — the time when soldiers received cards and letters from loved ones.

Langdon’s family is inviting those who would like to show their appreciation for his service to send cards and letters to:

Mr. Bernard “Buck” Langdon

Puget Sound Honor Flight

P.O. Box 1519

Enumclaw, WA. 98022-1519

Mail must be postmarked by Sept. 7, 2021.